Coach Quaran Johnson or “Coach Q” as his players call him, has made a name for himself in the basketball circles of the Tri-Valley. The Granada High head basketball coach and Philadelphia native turned around the Matadors in a matter of three years from a consistently losing team to a state championship contender.
This season will be big for the Matadors as they are looking to return to the state playoffs amid their shortened season last spring. Johnson currently holds a 46-23 record over his past three years as a head varsity coach and has sent at least one player per year to play in college each year. He talks about his expectations for this season, his experience as a coach so far and more in the interview below:
Q: What lessons did you learn from the COVID-19 shortened season last spring?
A: “I’ve learned a lot from that time because it gave you a chance to think about what’s really important and what you’ve done good or bad during the season. It makes you think about kids and not having basketball and how valuable everyday is. It really gave me a different perspective and made me much more appreciative of all those things.”
Q: Do you think COVID-19 will have an impact on this coming season?
A: “I’m not sure. I think it’ll play a small part, but I don’t think it’ll play as big of a role as it did the previous year. I do think that with the vaccine rolling out now, it will hurt some teams who have players that choose not to get it.”
Q: What are the expectations you have for the team? Do you have any for yourself?
A: “My expectations for myself are to give these kids everything they deserve. I was reading a quote from Dawn Staley, and she said, ‘I don’t undercoach. I don’t overcoach. I coach to what the kids need.’ That’s what I feel like I want to bring to the table, I just want to give them what they need. As long as I can bring it every day throughout 26 games and make sure I give it my all and don’t shortchange these kids, then I will be satisfied. As far as the kids, it's similar. I want them to make sure they give me all they got every single day and make sure they work their tails off and don’t shortchange themselves. Hopefully, each game will take care of itself. I don’t like to put too much pressure on winning anything. If they focus on working hard every day and trying their hardest, then winning will take care of itself.”
Q: With the success the team has had over the last two years and considering what Granada basketball has been historically, do you feel any pressure to keep repeating the success every season?
A: “Yes and no. I try to flip the word ‘pressure’ and turn it into ‘challenge.’ I tell the guys you have a duty to keep up with the foundation the guys before you laid down. So I don’t look at it as pressure, but as a challenge to be able to put ourselves in a good position. Before we were just fighting for people to look at us in the same light as other schools, and I think we’re starting to break those barriers down.”
Q: What makes this team different from the teams you coached in the past?
A: “In the past, the teams I had, we had a lot closer relationships. I’ve known those guys since they were in middle school and younger. I’ve known some of these guys since they were younger, but I didn’t have the relationship that I had with previous teams. But getting to know these guys has been fun. I love getting to know personalities. What makes this group most unique is that in the past, my teams have been mostly seniors. This year, the team is majority juniors and sophomores, and that’s what makes this team the most unique in that it's a younger group of guys who’ve had to mature faster in order to play at the level we want to play at.”
Q: I wanted to ask more about your staff because they have been guys you went to college with and coached with in the past. How important to you is it to have a close relationship with not just your players, but your staff?
A: “It’s huge. One guy, Coach Steve (Pangelinan), we’ve grown up together. We’ve matured as coaches together; made mistakes together. The kids get the benefit of having two head coaches essentially. But I’ve always been a loyal guy, loyalty has always meant a lot to me. To have people around me who I’m close with and who I’m comfortable with always makes things easier.”
Q: On paper, this team is a lot different than the teams you’ve had in years past. You’ve got a lot of talent on the wing and in the post compared to the teams you’ve had in the past, which were more guard heavy. Do you think you’ll have to adjust your coaching style to fit what this team has to offer?
A: “Yeah a little bit. We’ve got a seven-footer. We’ve got a guy who’s 6’7. We’ve definitely got more height and more athleticism than we ever had. Now we have that inside presence and understanding of how to coach that, how to develop that and play through that has been fun and an experience, but also a challenge at times.”
Q: I talked to another EBAL (East Bay Athletic League) coach off the record, and I asked him specifically about playing Granada and he said, ‘They all play like little Q’s. They take the personality of their head coach.’ What personality traits do you try to inject into your team?
A: “It’s funny that you say that because my college coach used to say that he wanted the team to take the personality of him. To hear that, I hope it's a compliment. If anything, I hope I instilled the belief in themselves. I’m still the youngest tenured coach in EBAL, and these other coaches have more experience than me. I have to come in with a certain confidence to even believe that I can compete. And that’s what I want to instill in those guys. Livermore basketball has been down for so long, and for those guys to even think they can compete with those big time schools is huge. They have to have that confidence. If anything, I hope they can take that confidence from me.”
Q: What are you expecting from Kevin Gad this season, and what has he meant to you over the past four years?
A: “I’m expecting Kev to be Kev. He holds a special place for me because I’ve known him for so long and I’ve seen him grow as a young man. He means a lot in a sense that I want him to be a successful basketball player and a successful person. I don’t want to shackle Kev. I want to guide him to see his ultimate potential. I just want to see him go out on the floor and have the best senior season he can possibly have.”
Q: Now that you’ve been able to be a coach and send kids to continue to play in college, what do you think is most vital for kids who want to play at the next level?
A: “I think it’s the work ethic. I think a lot of kids value social media, the hype and the highlights over the work. I think kids should spend a lot more time developing their individual selves and honing their craft if they want to be college players.”
Q: Historically, the East Bay Athletic League has been a wealthy school league and has been composed of mostly white coaches and white players. What does it mean to you to be a Black coach in a head coaching position?
A: “It means everything to me. It's a sense of pride. It’s a sense of responsibility. I have meaning every time I step out there to represent. I try to hold myself accountable, and I try to bring it every time I’m out there because it means a lot to be out there and to be different. To be one of the only African American coaches in EBAL means a lot because these are tough coaches, and they’ve been here for a long time. For me to find my place and win some games, I think it’s huge.”
Q: What’s the biggest change from Coach Q six years ago and Coach Q today?
A: “Patience. Maturity. Appreciation. When I first came in, I didn’t really know what to expect. I was nervous. But as I learned to grow, I learned to appreciate things more and appreciate the people around me. I learned how to appreciate these kids and how hard they worked for me and how much they wanted it. It just kind of changed my perspective on everything. I’ve definitely grown more appreciative of my chance to coach these kids and help them mature.”