Granada Basketball goes 2-1, since Jan. 12
The Granada matadors have gone 2-1 since losing to the Dublin Gaels on Jan. 27. They picked up key victories over Livermore and Foothill High Schools, improving their record to 11-4 on the season.
Lady Matadors maintain 1st place in East Bay Valley division
The girls basketball team over at Granada has been dominating all season. They are 14-1 on the season and notched a 55-23 win over Napa High School on Jan. 22.
Amador Valley Varsity soccer remains undefeated
The varsity soccer team at Amador Valley remains undefeated with a 4-0-2 record. Their stingy defense has not allowed a point in any of their wins this year.
Dublin boys' basketball defeats Amador Valley 84-40
The Dublin Gaels keep the train rolling, defeating the Amador Valley Dons 84-40, their largest margin of victory this season. They have an ultra important matchup against first place San Ramon Valley High on Jan. 27.