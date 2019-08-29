Anabel and Erik van Niekerk from Livermore competed in the Santa Clara kids triathlon on August 25. Anabel took second place in her age group; after coming out of the swim in fourth position, she was able to hold on to her position on the bicycle leg and then managed to outrun the rest of the field in the run to take second.
Her brother Erik won his age group; he came out of the swim in first place and managed to hold on to his lead through all three legs of the triathlon. This was the last race of the Bay Area kids triathlon series and Anabel took second place overall for the 9 year old girls, and Erik won first place overall for the 7 year old boys in the series.