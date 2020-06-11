Blaze Hill, a 2020 graduate of Granada High School, will be attending California State University Long Beach (CSULB) to further his academics in business administration and marketing and fulfill his dream of playing Division 1 baseball. Blaze received a four-year scholarship to play for the Long Beach Dirtbags in November 2019. He has been playing baseball since he was 4 years old and Long Beach was one of the schools he had on his dream board. His mother, Krystal Hill, said, “Blaze always keeps a positive attitude, he’s been diligent, he is consistent, and always willing to help others.
Omni Fight Club, Joyo Yoga and Livermore School of Dance were just three of the organizations participating in the outdoor fitness event held in front of the Bankhead Theater, Saturday, June 6. Pictured above, the Omni Fight Club leads partic…