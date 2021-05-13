A Tri-Valley Blue Devils youth hockey team finished third at the 2021 USA Hockey Nationals held April 29 through May 3 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
After going 2-1 in the early rounds, the Blue Devils, competing in the Youth Tier II 18U 3A National Championships, won their quarterfinal match against the McKinney (Texas) North Stars in overtime, 3-2. Ranked 12th going into the tournament, the team then lost to the eventual tournament champion Janesville (Wisconsin) Jets, 4-5, in a semifinal match-up. Janesville was undefeated in six matches.
The Blue Devils team is comprised of 16-, 17- and 18-year-old boys, several from the Tri-Valley area, who have playing together at the Dublin Iceland rink since they were in elementary school.
Coached by Mike Holmes and Vincent Heuman, the team also practice at the Tri-Valley Ice Center in Livermore.