Las Positas College women’s basketball coach Clarence Morgan is impressed with Bianca Camello’s dazzling production on the court, and her humility.
As a freshman sensation in 2019, Camello averaged 23.4 points a game to rank No. 2 in the state in scoring. She tacked on seven rebounds, four assists and over two steals a game.
Even still, Camello would score 30 and then apologize for not doing enough.
“She’s fantastic, and we were lucky to have her,” Morgan said.
Now, the 5-foot-7 Camello is aiming for another productive season with the Hawks during an awkward time for student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Competitors are experiencing online courses, virtual recruiting trips and modified workouts. The season has been pushed back to the spring and some schools may still opt out for public safety reasons.
Everything seems turned on its head, but Camello is holding it together.
“(I’m) doing OK,” she said. “Can’t complain; I’m healthy, I’m going to school and finishing up. Just a little stressed, but nothing too major.”
Camello, a Salesian College Prep graduate and Oakland resident, sees some positives in the experience.
“I would say it’s a blessing in disguise — you get to work on your craft as much as you can,” she says. “There’s downfall. There’s no gyms open or courts, but it definitely allows you to be creative in how you work and elevate your game.”
Camello’s goal is to play at a higher level, whether it’s Division II, Division I or NAIA. She’s been in contact with Oklahoma Panhandle State University, wants to get a degree in kinesiology and maybe become a physical therapist.
Morgan says Camello wound up at Las Positas after he cut a business trip to Las Vegas short to recruit her after he heard a glowing recommendation from her father’s friend.
“I flew back and met her and her dad (John),” Morgan said. “Solid family. Great high school program. She already knew how to work hard.”
Morgan says Camello somewhat fell off the radar in high school after suffering knee injuries as a junior, so she used her senior year mostly to rehabilitate.
Looking back on her Salesian experience, Camello says she had a lot of injuries from being a tough player.
“I didn’t play a lot in high school, but from practices to the games I did play in, I definitely took those experiences and learned from them,” she said.
She mentions basketball superstar Sabrina Ionescu, a former Miramonte High and Oregon basketball star now with the WNBA’s New York Liberty, as a role model.
“She comes from the Bay, and she works hard,” Camello said. “I’ve played against her, and watched her play and elevate her game, so just seeing how she works. (She’s) definitely a role model.”
The Hawks had a modest 6-20 record last year, but Camello enjoyed being around her teammates and pushing herself on the court. She was able to live with relatives in Pleasanton during the school year to trim her commute considerably.
“Last season was just really fun. I know we had a lot of losses and all that, and there was a lot of taking over trying to get the team to win, but last season was really fun and enjoyable,” she said. “ My teammates were awesome, and there wasn’t a lot of pressure. I could just go out there and do my thing and enjoy it. That’s how I scored a lot of points, I guess, just being able to be free and enjoying the game.”
With a strong midrange game, Camello spends extra time working on her outside shooting. She shot 30% from 3-point range last season and 74% from the free throw line. Morgan believes her outside shooting will continue to improve as the injured leg strengthens. Henever loses sight of the big picture with his players.
“We always want to win more games, but changing the lives of these young ladies has been a blessing for me,” he said. “Basketball ... one day that ball’s going to stop bouncing, and I want to help them move forward.”
Camello seems absolutely ready to do just that with her trademark dedication and drive.
“We asked her to do a lot, and she never, ever complained — only apologized, because she wanted to do more,” Morgan said.