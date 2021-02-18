The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) sent an inquiry to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) regarding the Cohorting Section in their updated youth sports guidance document released on Dec. 14, 2020, and they have confirmed that their specific language regarding cohorting and multi-team participation is not a mandate, but a recommendation.
Therefore, effective immediately, the CIF is reinstating its waiver of Bylaws 600-605. The only exception is the sport of football. In consultation with the CIF Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and given the California law (California Education Code 35179.5) regarding full-contact practice limitations and other safety regulations resulting from Assembly Bill 2127 (Cooley), Assembly Bill 1 (Cooper), and CIF Bylaws, students will not be allowed to participate on a high school football team and a club football team at the same time. No student is in violation of this bylaw until they participate in a high school football game and subsequently participate in a club football game.
If a student has already participated on a football team outside the CIF, their high school eligibility is not impacted. As of printing, there have been no CIF football games, so no student has lost eligibility with respect to this bylaw.