Techline Sports Lighting has signed a two-year agreement with the California Interscholastic Federation to be the “Official Lighting Partner” for high school sports.
CIF is the governing body for high school sports in the state. The agreement with the Texas-based Techline Sports Lighting was announced by Outfront Media Sports, marketing organization for the CIF.
Brian Sandy, general manager at Outfront Media Sports, said, “Techline’s products and services offer member schools environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions for their sports lighting needs.”