The Livermore Cowboys completed their abbreviated spring football season Saturday by shutting out the crosstown rival Granada Matadors 27-0.
Livermore quarterback Shaun Smith completed a short pass to wide receiver Dylan Prusso on the first play of the game that turned into an 80-yard touchdown. Smith also scored the Cowboys’ second touchdown late in the first quarter on a 3-yard dive.
Running back Dominic Belluomini scored on a 42-yard run in the third quarter, while kicker Alex Quiroz added two field goals and three extra points on the night.
But it was the Cowboys’ big-play defense that kept Granada off balance the entire game, with a blocked punt, four quarterback sacks, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery.
Dylan Cole recorded Livermore’s first interception of the game on Granada’s first possession, which led to Smith’s touchdown plunge.
Next up was Livermore lineman Tino Hart.
With Granada threatening to score in the second quarter, second-and-goal from the Cowboys 7-yard line, Hart sacked Granada quarterback Zak Gooby for a 6-yard loss and eventually forcing the Matadors to try a field goal that went awry.
Then it was cornerback Jaxson Mosby, with the first of his two picks.
After Quiroz hit the first of his two field goals to put Livermore up 17-0, Granada again pushed deep into Cowboy territory. But Mosby picked off a pass from Matador quarterback Brandon Shah in the end zone with seconds left in the first half. Linebacker Eli Nuddleman also had a sack of Shah, who alternated with Gooby at quarterback, to slow down the Matador’s drive.
Mosby grabbed his second interception early in the third quarter, which eventually led to Belluomini’s touchdown run and a 24-7 lead for Livermore.
Late in the third, Livermore’s Anthony Zarsange broke through Granada’s pass protection to sack Gooby and forced a fumble, which he recovered near mid-field.
Garrett Scherer would add another sack of Granada’s Shah in the fourth quarter.
Dane Winslow capped the night for the Cowboy defense with a blocked punt that led to another Quiroz field goal to close out the score at 27-0.
Livermore finishes the shortened season 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the East Bay Athletic League’s Valley Division. The Cowboys only loss came in a conference matchup April 10 against Foothill High School, which avenged an earlier, nonconference loss to Livermore. Foothill finished the season 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the league.
Granada closes out the season 1-5 (1-4 in the conference).