The Dublin High boys and Livermore girls’ varsity teams both took second place in five-team cross country races in Dublin on Feb. 27.
In varsity boys, Dublin had 33 points, finishing behind powerful Bellarmine College Prep, which had 22 points. Junior Daniel Trampe paced the Gaels taking third individually in a time of 15 minutes, 15.2 seconds over 3.0 miles. A pack of four Gaels held down spots six through 9: Sharvin Manjrekar (15:45.8), Cole Turpin (15:49.3), Grayson Young (15:50.5), and Joshua Turpin (15:51.3).
In girls, Livermore sophomore Angelina Guzman paced third behind two Saint Francis-Mountain View runners in the 3.0-mile contest. Her time was 18:10.0.
Livermore’s girls had 61 points and took second as a team, a spot ahead of Dublin, which had 84. The Gaels’ top individual was junior Maia Marquez (18:29.2), in fifth place. Livermore senior Viviana Valenton (18:43) was sixth, and Foothill freshman Katelyn Espino (19:08.8) was eighth. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)