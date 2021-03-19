The Dublin Blue Devils Basketball Academy is hosting tryouts on Saturday, April 17, from 10 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m., at Windermere Middle School, 11611 E. Branch Parkway, in San Ramon, on the outside courts, for third- to sixth-grade athletes.
The academy seeks to develop athletes by looking at the whole person. The goals and objectives of the organization include developing character, integrity, intensity, and sportsmanship to develop champions in life. They hold high expectations of putting others before self, which they will build through team-building experiences.
They also strive to build competitive, winning teams, and they value their student athletes as learners, citizens, and competitors.
During the tryouts, COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Masks are required for all participants and will be worn by all coaches and other event helpers. Organizers will also be taking all participants’ temperatures as they arrive. Attendees will need to bring a basketball ball (28" preferred), water, and a mask.
For more information, contact Antoine Robinson, owner, at 510-590-7739 or dublinbluedevils@gmail.com.