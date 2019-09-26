The Dublin Gaels hosted the Foothill Falcons on Sept. 19. Falcon Grayce Olson spikes the ball, helping Foothill win the match, 3 to 1. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Now in its fifth year, the tree sweater forest returns to First St. in downtown Livermore. When the sweaters are taken down, they will be repurposed as animal comfort blankets for the Valley Humane Society. Christian Huffman (pictured) helps …
TRI-VALLEY DINING
- By Laura Ness
Range Life began as an escape plan for two city-fleeing foodies, Lauren Heanes-Longwell and …
Latest News
- IGNITE! Art + Innovation
- Native American Day Celebration at Bankhead Theater Plaza Leads Off a Month of Free Community Cultural Events
- "Reimagining Your Best Elderhood" Author Aronson to Speak on October 8
- Witches Night Out to Include Martini Pub Crawl
- Del Valle Fine Arts Concert to Include World Premier
- Smith to Succeed Foss as Dublin City Manager
- Dublin Student Finalist in Science Video Contest
- Pleasanton Residents are Invited to Take a Last Ride on the Iconic Slide