The Dublin High boys' team and Dougherty Valley girls' squad both took first place in varsity races at Dublin High on March 6.
In the boys' race, the host Gaels showed off their depth with five individuals the top 10, led by junior Daniel Trampe, in third place, with a time of 15 minutes, 05.9 seconds over 3.0 miles. He was followed by three other Gaels: fourth-place Grayson Young, fifth Sharvin Manjrekar and sixth Joshua Turpin. Dublin’s Vincent Giannini was 10th.
Amador Valley senior Euan Houston won the individual boys’ race in a time of 14:49.9, and Monte Vista senior James Switzer was second in 14:52.2. Dublin’s boys finished with 26 points, runner-up Monte Vista had 39, Amador Valley had 79 and California had 93.
In the girls' race, Monte Vista senior Abby Binder was first individually in a time of 17:53.9, and team champion Dougherty Valley was paced by runner-up Sameen Andar (18:04.9) and third-place Eva Shen (18:08.5). The triumphant Wildcats had six individuals in the top 10 of the six-team race.