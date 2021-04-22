Dublin junior Everett Sundstrom made his first varsity start at quarterback against Dougherty Valley last Saturday, and after a few nervous miscues in the first half, completed seven of eight passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns as the Gaels defeated the winless Wildcats 35-0.
“We were really impressed with Everett,” said Dublin head coach Brandon Black. “He was tight. Didn’t have a lot of game experience, but he came through.”
Dublin finishes the abbreviated season at 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the East Bay – Valley division. Dougherty Valley closes at 0-4 in four conference matchups.
The 6-foot-1 Sundstrom was thrust into the starting positiona for Dublin after quarterback Anthony Armendariz broke his collarbone in a 35-14 loss to Livermore on April 3.
Dublin was also hobbled by penalties and a couple fumbles early in the game, but with just 7 seconds left in the first half, Sundstrom completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Justin Lynch for the Gael’s first score.
Dublin then scored on its first four possessions of the second half, including a 30-yard pass from Sundstrom to Brandon D’Acquisto. Jayden Petrus had touchdown runs of 9 and 29 yards for the Gaels, while Brandon Burns scored on a 60-yard scamper after Jake Cooney blocked a Dougherty Valley punt midway through the fourth quarter.
Freshman kicker Ian McCorriston was good on all five extra points and finished the season with just one miss in 21 attempts.
“We’ve been needing a kicker for a long time,” Black said. “To get one who will be here for four years is pretty exciting.”
Dublin running back Gary Cabida carried 13 carries for 95 yards, while Cooney and Branden Mendenhall each had two sacks on defense.