The Foothill Falcons varsity boys water polo team started their season with a bang, beating the Heritage High Patriots at home 16-7 on 8/29. Next they defeated the Livermore Cowboys 15-8 in their first league game away on Thursday, September, 5. In the Heritage game, senior Sanjay Menon scored 5 goals and had 1 assist and 4 steals, Sophomore Daniel Kim 4 goals with 4 assists, and Giovanni Minnite scored 2 goals with 1 assist. Standouts in the Livermore game were Menon with 7 goals, 1 assist, and 2 steals, Kim with 3 goals, 1 assist, and 2 steals, and Junior Eugene Kruger with 2 goals, 6 assists, and 4 steals. Senior Jackson Koempel added 2 goals and Sophomore Darragh Kennedy 1. Next up is Clayton Valley on Tuesday and Granada on Thursday.