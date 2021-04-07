SPORTS - Matadors vs Foothill Football.jpg

The Matadors Colin Pearce, Eric Hall, Leif Jensen and William Magaan (67, at top) team up to stop the Falcons running back. (Photo courtesy of SHK Photos)

The Foothill Falcons scored five touchdowns Saturday, including a 55-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Nick Walsh to senior receiver Keijon Simpkins, to defeat the Granada Matadors 35-25 in an East Bay Athletic League – Valley matchup.

Walsh completed 10 of 20 passes for 165 yards, including a second touchdown pass to Roger Siebe.

Senior running back Jayden Payne also carried the ball 22 times for the Falcons, picking up 131 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns, while junior Kenny Olson had 13 solo tackles on defense.

The Falcons led 14-10 at halftime, and stretched the lead to 20-10, before the Matadors could get back into the endzone on a pass from quarterback Zak Goodby to Dylan MacDonald. Granada also scored on a 1-yard run by Brandon Shah in the fourth quarter, followed by a 2-point conversion, to draw to within 3 points, 25-28, before a late scoring drive by Foothill put the game out of reach.

Foothill is now 3-1 on the season and takes on Livermore this weekend. Granada, 0-4. faces Dougherty Valley.