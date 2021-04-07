The Foothill Falcons scored five touchdowns Saturday, including a 55-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Nick Walsh to senior receiver Keijon Simpkins, to defeat the Granada Matadors 35-25 in an East Bay Athletic League – Valley matchup.
Walsh completed 10 of 20 passes for 165 yards, including a second touchdown pass to Roger Siebe.
Senior running back Jayden Payne also carried the ball 22 times for the Falcons, picking up 131 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns, while junior Kenny Olson had 13 solo tackles on defense.
The Falcons led 14-10 at halftime, and stretched the lead to 20-10, before the Matadors could get back into the endzone on a pass from quarterback Zak Goodby to Dylan MacDonald. Granada also scored on a 1-yard run by Brandon Shah in the fourth quarter, followed by a 2-point conversion, to draw to within 3 points, 25-28, before a late scoring drive by Foothill put the game out of reach.
Foothill is now 3-1 on the season and takes on Livermore this weekend. Granada, 0-4. faces Dougherty Valley.