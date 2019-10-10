Foothill High School water polo

The Foothill Falcons had another busy week away from home. The Falcons matched up against Monte Vista on Oct. 4 for their 4th league game of the season. Monte Vista, a heavy favorite went on to win the game 15-3. Scoring for the Falcons were Sanjay Menon with 2 goals and Ian Jones with a goal of his own. Moises Ambriz in the cage had 10 saves and 5 steals. Sanjay, Daniel Kim, Ian, and Eugene all had steals contributing to the Falcon defense. The Falcons went on ahead to take second place at the Aptos Tournament. In the first game against James Logan, Foothill came out on top 9-6. Sanjay, Jesse Goodman, Daniel, and Eugene all had two goals each. Darragh Kennedy also scored a goal on a power play. In the second game against Harbor, the falcons were dominant on offense winning the game 13-8. Sanjay and Daniel led the offense with 5 goals each. Ian added to the Falcons lead with a goal of his own. Eugene Kruger played a great defensive game with 4 steals and 3 forced turnovers. The final game of the weekend was a stressful one. The Falcons played Willow Glen for 1st place and came up just short in overtime sudden death. Eugene led the team into overtime with 4 goals. Daniel put 2 goals of his own on the board along with Darragh's goal off of a timeout play. Although it was a tough way to end the weekend, the Falcons came out playing a great weekend of Water Polo. This week they match up with Cal High.