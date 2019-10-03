This week was a big week for the Varsity Boys Foothill Falcons Water Polo team. While still working through not having a pool to practice in, the team accomplished victories in their league game and a third place finish at the annual Foothill/Amador tournament. On September 26, Foothill played a league game vs. Dougherty Valley, winning 12-9. Offensively the game was spread out throughout the team with Sanjay Menon and Eugene Kruger each scoring four goals, Daniel Kim scoring two goals, and Ian Jones and Jesse Goodman each putting one away for the team. Goalie Moises Ambriz had a great game with 11 saves and 4 steals. Defensively, Eugene had three steals and Sanjay and Ian both had two steals. The Falcons closed out the week on a high note with a third-place finish at the annual Foothill/Amador tournament. On September 27, the Falcons won both of their games versus Benicia (11-6) and Irvington (16-5). On September 28, they came up short against Acalanes, one of the top teams in NCS. Sanjay Menon led the team on offense throughout the weekend with 13 goals. Daniel Kim also had a breakout weekend with 12 goals of his own. Moises played great with over 30 saves and a goal of his own to add to the Falcon offense.