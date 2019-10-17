The Foothill Falcons had another busy week away from home. The Falcons matched up against Monte Vista Thursday, 10/10 for their 4th league game of the season. Monte Vista, a heavy favorite, went on to win the game 15-3. Scoring for the Falcons were Sanjay Menon with 2 goals and Ian Jones with a goal of his own. Moises Ambriz in the cage had 10 saves and 5 steals. Sanjay, Daniel Kim, Ian, and Eugene all had steals contributing to the Falcon defense. The Falcons went on ahead to take second place at the Aptos Tournament. In the first game against James Logan, Foothill came out on top 9-6. Sanjay, Jesse Goodman, Daniel, and Eugene all had two goals each. Darragh Kennedy also scored a goal on a power play. In the second game against Harbor, the falcons were dominant on offense winning the game 13-8. Sanjay and Daniel led the offense with 5 goals each. Ian added to the Falcons lead with a goal of his own. Eugene Kruger played a great defensive game with 4 steals and 3 forced turnovers. The final game of the weekend was a stressful one. The Falcons played Willow Glen for 1st place and came up just short in overtime sudden death. Eugene led the team into overtime with 4 goals. Daniel put 2 goals of his own on the board along with Darragh's goal off of a timeout play. Although it was a tough way to end the weekend, the Falcons came out playing a great weekend of Water Polo. This week they match up with Cal High.
Foothill faced a tough 3-8 loss this week against Cal High in San Ramon. Scoring for the Falcons were Eugene Kruger with 2 goals and Jackson Koempel with one of his own. Ian Jones did his part in winning two of the sprints to give the Falcons an early possession. On defense Daniel Kim was able to put the pressure on Cal with 4 steals and two blocks. In the cage Moises Ambriz did his part with 9 blocks and 6 steals. The Falcons play De La Salle next Thursday, Oct. 17 at home.
The Lady Dons varsity water polo team recently took 2nd place in the Inaugural Pleasanton Invitational Tournament held on Oct. 11 and 12. The 16 team tournament was held at Amador Valley High School and The Wave in Dublin after the Foothill pool was temporarily closed. The Dons were lead by a strong offensive play by senior Lindsey Maddalon and sophomore Lauren Reilly, combined with the defense by senior Megan Reilly and goalies Whitney Dishman and Sophia Shiblaq. Amador Valley took an early lead against a determined College Park team. Unfortunately they couldn’t hold on and ended up falling to the Falcons by a score of 12-9.
“I really like the direction of our team and the chemistry we are developing,” said Coach Tim Reilly. The Foothill Falcons led by coach Fran Usedom finished in 7th place. Seniors Addie Sciammas and Monica Ureno spurred on the offense while Zoe Reid helped the defense. The tournament, which was sponsored by FINIS, was a combination of North Coast, Central Coast and Central Stations Sections. The farthest team (Reghetti High School) came all the way from Santa Maria.