Fusion's 2006 U14 Boys Gold
On Sept. 8, Fusion's 2006 (U14) Boys Gold kicked off the preliminary round of State Cup play with a 3-2 overtime win against East Bay United. The first half ended 1-1, with Fusion scoring on a beautiful 20-yard kick from Bryan J. After a scoreless second half the match went to overtime. During overtime, Fusion created multiple near-miss scoring opportunities while shutting down East Bay United's attack. Neither team scored during the two 5-minute halves, setting up a penalty kick shootout. Fusion PK Andric M. starred during the shootout, deflecting multiple shots, while Kyle H. and Gavin V. connected to seal the win for the maroon & gold. Brennen C. and Armando S. led a sterling defensive effort.
Fusion's U7 Zooming Zebras
Livermore Fusion SC has named Carmen N. the Player of the Week. Carmen won the award by being the Recreational or Select player who best embodies the Club's Word of the Week: Coachable.
Carmen plays for Fusion's U7 Zooming Zebras. Her coach, Alison Pschier, noted, "Carmen is one of the best listeners on the team. She will always try a new skill taught during practice and apply it in the game. At halftime she listens to our tips and uses them in the second half. Although she is one of the youngest players on the team, Carmen soaks in many different skills without complaint. Great Player!"