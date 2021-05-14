Granada High School’s varsity basketball team remained undefeated last week with three non-league wins.
The Matadors, 5-0 overall and 1-0 in East Bay league play, defeated Doughtery Valley 69-66 in a game played without spectators May 5 at Gail Ranch Middle School in San Ramon due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Kevin Gad lead the way for the Matadors with 21 points, four rebounds, and five assists, while Andrew McKeever added 18 points and nine rebounds. Dougherty Valley (1-4, 0-2) was led by Ryan Beasley with 28 and Aiden Sevilla with 22.
The Matadors then defeated the Monte Vista Mustangs in back-to-back games, 62-55 at home on Friday, May 7, and 46-35 at Monte Vista in Danville on Saturday, May 8.
Granada was scheduled to play the Amador Valley Dons on Thursday, May 13, with back-to-back games against Livermore High School on Friday and Saturday.