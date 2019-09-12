The Matadors took on the Buffaloes at GHS. The game started off great as the Buffaloes fumbled on the kick-off and was recovered by Brian Perez(10) of GHS. On the next play Kobe Jerusalem(33) ran it 40 yards to paydirt for a quick score. Mathieu Rocheleau (26) made the XP. While the Buffaloes were initially stunned, they quickly regrouped and were relentless in their ground attack as they proceeded to score 46 unanswered points. Some highlights from the game included a 60 yard kick-off return by Stephen Geyer (6) to Manteca’s 12 yard line; some good tackling by Logan Tucker (74), Josh Henninger (8), and Antonio Sotka (7); And, some good runs by Jensen Leif (22) and Eric Hall (5). Buffaloes 46 – Matadors 7