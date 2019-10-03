The Matadors took on the Grizzlies after the bye week, which may have caused the Mats to come out of the gates slow. Before you could blink, the Grizzles took a commanding lead as they went up 28-0 by the half. While the score started off against the Mat's, they kept fighting. Some of the highlights included good runs by Daniel Waxman (30), Kobe Jerusalem (33), and Leif Jensen(22), lead by the offensive line of Calvin Seely (66), Tanner Parker (58), Logan Tucker (74), Marc Fontanilla (77), Kaleo Gomes(56). In addition, Alex Clouser (34), #58, Eric Hall (5), and #22 each had some run stopping tackles on defense. The Mat's tightened up in the 2nd half and kept the Grizzles scoreless. Some key plays included a big run back by #5, multiple runs by #22, including a 2 yard TD run. XP was good. Logan Tucker (74) stood up in the 3rd with some run stopping tackles, as did Kaleo Gomes (56), and Stephen Geyer (6). #34 stopped a Grizzles drive with a diving interception. And, the passing game came to life as Brandon Shah (1) threw several passes for 10, 15, and more yards to the likes of Mathieu Rocheleau (26). In the end, the Grizzlies early scores proved too much as the Mat's lost 28-7.