Alli DeGuzman was selected to the United States National Team in Taekwondo poomsae and represented Team USA in the Pan-American Poomsae Championships held virtually in late December 2020. They are a member of the mixed poomsae freestyle team that would contribute to the United States finishing first in the medal count (38 Gold |19 Silver |13 Bronze). Shortly after representing Team USA, the Granada H.S. sophomore competed in the U.S. Grandslam Poomsae Finals taking Gold in mixed team freestyle and Silver in Individual freestyle poomsae. Alli trains at Elite Taekwondo Academy in Livermore and MteamTKD/CPP in San Jose.
