Granada High School sophomore Joshua Morano pitched a no-hitter on the road in Danville last Friday as the Matadors defeated Monte Vista Mustangs 4-1.
Granada also defeated Monte Vista at home on Saturday, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in the 10-5 win.
Morano, a lefty who has already committed to the University of Arizona, struck out nine and walked three in seven innings on Friday. He also singled, walked, and a stole a base in the game.
Monte Vista took a 1-0 lead on an unearned run in the fourth inning, but Granada evened the score in the fifth and added three more runs in the seventh inning.
The Matadors finished with 10 hits, including two each from Will Wentworth, Xavier Lortie, and Logan Mock.
On Saturday, Monte Vista took a 3-1 lead against Granada into bottom of the sixth inning, when the Matadors rallied for eight runs. Monte Vista scored two in the top of the seventh.
Granada (9-8) had home-and-away games scheduled this week against Livermore.
Livermore (2-18) lost two before picking up a win against Amador Valley in a three-game series last week. The Amador Valley Dons defeated Livermore 7-3 on Monday and 12-0 on Wednesday, before the Cowboys notched a win on Friday, 3-0.
Amador Valley (7-8) will face Foothill High School three times this week. Foothill moved to 12-7 after defeating Dublin twice last week, 11-4 and 12-1.
Dublin (5-11) has a home-and-away series with Dougherty Valley (9-13).
Even in an abbreviated scrimmage-based format this spring, Chabot track and field is still seeing athletes producing exceptional marks, and even more significantly, having several student-athletes turn their accomplishments, drive and desire into rewards at the four-year level. In this season, marks are considered unofficial but times are of the caliber to break into Chabot’s prestigious all-time record book that dates back to the 1960s.
Heading off to Sacramento State is sophomore Daja Johnson from De Anza High in Richmond. Johnson ranks fourth all-time in the 200 and fifth in the 200. “She has been killing it for us,” Robinson said.
Jaelen Craft, who specializes in the 400 hurdles, will be headed to Cal Poly Ponoma. Craft’s father, Jerry, has been Chabot’s sprints coach the past seven years.
Then there is Alonzo Floriolli, who has run 21.00 in the 200, which would tie the school record and has recorded a second-best all-time in the 100 with a 10.46. Floriolli’s opportunities include UCLA and Academy of Art in San Francisco, Robinson said. Decision time is coming soon for Floriolli, who also has made a name for himself with his “The Flo Fam” YouTube channel.
During the spring, Chabot athletes can participate individually, unattached, so that they must provide their own entry fees and their own transportation.
At a recent event co-hosted with Las Positas at Saint Mary’s College, there were some nice performances from Chabot athletes. The event included over 250 athletes, though with social distancing protocols, the athletes were not all present at the same time.
Chabot freshman Jacob Lawrence from Amador Valley in Pleasanton ran a 3:55 in the 1,500, with his 4.12 mile a “huge improvement,” Robinson noted.
Nico Melendres from Moreau Catholic in Hayward won his 800 heat with a 1:56, competing in the second-fastest heat of the event.
Athletes have traveled as far as Southern California to compete unattached. Chabot has only had two scrimmages, both with Diablo Valley College, saving a year of eligibility from what would have been a very short season.
“One positive thing is our freshmen will still have four years of eligibility, so they can compete here next year for one year of eligibility and then three years at a university, which is a good marketing pitch.”
With things looking up for a return to normal, Robinson is looking forward later this year to what is expected to be a full fall season in cross country followed by a full track and field season.
“We have a really good recruiting class, so we’re looking pretty strong for both sports.”