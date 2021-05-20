Livermore, CA (94550)

Today

Wind increasing. Lots of sunshine. High 67F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.