Granada High School wrestler Carter Bailey has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.
The storied Lehigh college wrestling program, which dates to 1910, is currently ranked No. 10 in the nation. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks compete in the Eastern Intercollege Wrestling Association, which includes wrestling powerhouses Cornell and Princeton universities.
Bailey, a senior at Granada, is a returning high school state medalist and North Coast Section champion.
During the off-season, Bailey competed with the Livermore Elite Wrestling Club and captured the 120-pound class in both the freestyle and folkstyle divisions at the Western States tournament.
He also defeated four top-15 nationally ranked wrestlers en route to a seventh-place finish at 126 pounds at the Super 32 tournament, considered one of the toughest tournaments in the nation.
Bailey, who plans to study business at Lehigh, is currently ranked 13th nationally among high school wrestlers in his weight class.