The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for high school sports, said last week that it would decide by July 20 whether fall sports can proceed as scheduled.
In a news release, the CIF added it is “prepared to offer alternative calendars if it is determined…that Fall sports may not start as scheduled due to ongoing public health and safety concerns.”
The CIF said it “believes education-based athletics and all co-curricular activities are essential to the physical, mental, and social well-being of students and realizes the impact and challenges that COVID-19 has caused for our member schools and education-based athletics.”
But the agency said it was continuing to monitor guidelines and health orders issued by the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, and county health departments.
“As we look to the upcoming 2020-2021 school year and sports seasons, our main priority remains everyone's ongoing health and safety during this challenging time,” according to the CIF statement.
High school sports were shut down in mid-March, when California schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.