The West Coast Distance Carnival Track and Field meet at Las Positas College featured some fast times on May 8.
In the NCAA Division II meet, Nolan Dozier of Saint Mary’s was fourth in the men’s 5,000 meters in a time of 14 minutes, 07.14 seconds, a race won by Colorado Mines’ Julian Luke (13:52.17) in an NCAA Division II automatic qualifying time. Colorado Mines redshirt freshman Loic Scomparin of Dublin also ran an automatic qualifying time of 13:52.53, finishing second.
Andres Echeandia, unattached, was first in the men’s 400 final in a time of 50.61 seconds. Alex Scales of Santa Clara topped the men’s 800 (1:49.54). Joshua Sealand of Peninsula Distance Club was first in the 1,500 (3:48.07), and Ian Twyman of Santa Clara was second (3:51.16). Harvey Chilcott of Santa Clara won the 3,000 Steeplechase race (9:06.08).
In women’s action, Rebecca Hardy of William Jessup won a close race against teammate Alexis Jones in the 400 in a time of 58.54. Ayla Granados of Hoka Aggies Running Club was first in the 800 (2:07.24), and Abigayle Mitchell of Saint Mary’s was fourth (2:10.89). Rayna Stanziano of Saint Mary’s cruised to first in the 1,500 (4:19.87).
In the women’s 5,000, Hannah Wohlenberg of Saint Mary’s was sixth (17:19.57). In the 200, Alyssa Escay of Saint Mary’s of Saint Mary’s prevailed in 36.15.