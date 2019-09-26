Livermore Fusion Soccer Club
Fusion’s 2005 (U15) Boys Maroon faced a steep uphill climb -- literally and figuratively-- to compete in the Come Up For Air (CUFA) Fall Classic during the September 14 weekend.
First, the boys had to adjust to South Lake Tahoe’s thin air at 6,000 feet. Second, the team entered the tournament without having had a chance to shake off the rust from the summer layoff, as they had played only one fall match prior. Third, they dropped their opening CUFA match to El Dorado Hills.
Fusion’s Tanner B. scored the only goal of the first half to give Fusion a 1-0 lead. After El Dorado equalized early in the second half, Marcos V. headed in a free kick to put Fusion ahead 2-1. El Dorado scored the last two goals, with the game winner coming in the final seconds, to secure a 2-3 victory. Led by Coach Daniel Vazquez, the team responded to adversity by continuing to climb. Fusion rebounded from the loss with a convincing 4-0 win over AYSO United East Bay Sapphire to close out Saturday play. The team opened Sunday with a semi-final match against AYSO United East Bay Diamond. Playing what Coach Daniel called “our best game of the tournament,” Fusion won 2-0, setting up a finals rematch against El Dorado Hills. The finals match was extremely physical, with multiple fouls and yellow cards. Marcos V. scored just before halftime to give Fusion a 1-0 lead. Coach Daniel described the second half as “an all-out battle.” Fusion’s defense repeatedly repelled the El Dorado attack, and the maroon & gold held on for a 1-0 win and a tournament championship.
"I’m extremely proud of our group,” said Coach Daniel. “After conceding 3 goals in the first match, we kept a clean sheet for the remainder of the tournament, thanks to GK Colton C. and the defensive line.” Coach Daniel also acknowledged the following players: “Captain Dominic G is big time for us. He is a leader and the confidence he displays inspires his teammates. Marcos V. is a driving force in our attack and competes nonstop. And Tanner B. is the key to our possession-based style of play.”
Fusion SC’s 2010 (U10) Girls
After guiding Livermore Fusion SC’s 2010 (U10) Girls Maroon through the CUFA Fall Classic, Coach Marc Beard would surely have a hard time deciding which pleased him more: the team’s offense or defense. The girls played superbly on both ends of the pitch, sweeping 4 games by a combined score of 22-0 to win the tournament. Fusion defeated Mustang SC, South Tahoe FC, and Folsom Lake Earthquakes by scores of 6-0, 8-0 and 7-0 to clinch bracket A, then beat bracket B champion Impact 1-0 to win the tournament. For the season, the team has conceded only 4 goals through 11 games. “We worked on finishing the previous week, so to see us score so many goals is really satisfying,” said Coach Marc. “It was a fun tournament in a beautiful setting and the girls fully deserved to take home the trophy.”