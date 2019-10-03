On September 22, Fusion SC’s 2007 (U13) Girls Maroon earned a 2-1 State Cup victory over West Coast Soccer Kryptonite 07 PRE-NPL. Aubrie P and Carli D scored first half goals for Fusion, whose defense was superb, allowing only a PK goal to West Coast. “It was a very exciting game,” said Coach Ben Graham. "The girls played great, worked very hard and played together beautifully as a team."
Fusion Players of the Week
Fusion Soccer Club’s Players of the Week are Dana and Kameron. They earned this honor by being Fusion's Rec & Select players who best exemplify the Club’s Word of the Week: Leadership. Dana plays for the U12 Strikers and Kameron for the U14 G.O.A.T.S.
Fusion’s 2004 (U16) Girls Bronze
On September 14, the team traveled to Los Altos to face Red Star Soccer Academy. Adversity shadowed the team even before the opening whistle, as only 11 players suited up, with no substitutes available. In the first half, Fusion scored on a curling corner kick from Alyssa, but trailed at halftime 1-3. Moreover, the team lost a player to injury, meaning they would play the second half shorthanded. The situation looked bleak for the maroon & gold Remarkably, Fusion rallied in the second half. Sam, Reese, Cassidy and Kamila led a valiant defensive effort, and Julianna and Tati scored, as Fusion came back to tie 3-3. Congrats to Coach Maurice Vigil and girls on a “muscular” performance.