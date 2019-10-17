During the September 29 weekend, while competing in the Sunnyvale Alliance Medina Fall Classic, Fusion SC’s 2007 (U13) Boys Select Bronze learned a valuable lesson about never giving up until the final whistle. After dropping two tough matches on Saturday, Coach Mike Graber's team faced Liverpool FC on Sunday with a chance to finish the tournament strongly. Liverpool scored the game’s first goal on a second half corner kick to take a 1-0 lead. Fusion equalized when Jaden V set up Tanner M in the top of the box for a shot that sailed high into the corner of the net - in the game’s final second! Aiden M, Kyle S and Dylan W played outstanding defense for Fusion, Hayden M led the attack, and GK’s Tanner M and Connor M inspired the team with multiple saves. The boys mixed in some basketball between matches and capped off the weekend with a team dinner at Beeb’s.
Fusion SC’s 2010 (U10) Girls Maroon have been so stingy about allowing goals that, with the holiday season approaching, their nickname might as well be the Fusion Scrooges. Through 15 games this season, Coach Marc Beard's team has conceded only four goals. GK Kylee M has spearheaded the 2010’s superb defensive play, keeping a clean sheet for 12 of the 15 matches. Kylee also tends the net for Coach Marc’s 2009 (U11) Girls Maroon, which has started league play 3-0 while allowing only three goals. Kylee approaches the craft of goalkeeping with enthusiasm and love,” says Coach Marc. Her dedication and willingness to learn have transformed her into an excellent goalkeeper. And, she is also a fantastic kid and teammate.
Fusion’s Girls Select 2011 (U9) took second place at the San Ramon Fall Shootout during the September 28 weekend. The team opened the tournament with two decisive Saturday wins. First, Fusion dispatched AYSO United East Bay 2012, 5-1, with Bailey R and Bryssa R each scoring twice and Kathryn H scoring once. GK Addison B played solidly and defender Leilani K made numerous stops. In the day’s second match, Bryssa R’s haul (4 goals!) and Bailey R’s hat trick propelled Fusion to an 8-3 win over San Ramon FC. Kathryn H also scored for Fusion. On Sunday, the girls dropped a 1-3 decision to AYSO United East Bay 2011. Bryssa R scored Fusion’s lone goal while Addison B kept the game close with great goalkeeping. Despite the loss, Fusion advanced to the final – for a rematch against the same AYSO United East Bay 2011 that they had just played. Fusion dropped a tough 2-4 decision. Bailey R scored both Fusion goals (giving her 7 goals for the tournament), Addison B continued her strong GK play, and Leah I, Isabella T, Brooklyn B, Sydney B and Leilani K valiantly defended against AYSO’s relentless midfield attack. The girls earned Silver Medals at the tournament and look to build on their success.
Fusion Soccer Club's Players of the Week are Josie and Chase. They earned this honor by being Fusion's Rec & Select players who best exemplify the Club's Word of the Week: Fun. Josie plays for the U8 Mustache Mamas and Chase for the U9 Raptors.