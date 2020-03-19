On Saturday, March 7, Livermore Fusion SC hosted the Adidas Spring Invitational at Robertson Park, and Fusion's 2008 (U12) Girls Maroon entertained the home team fans with a strong performance. The 08's compiled a 2-1-1 record, with both victories featuring dramatic come-from-behind finishes. Fusion opened the tournament by defeating Piedmont SC 3-2. After Piedmont scored first, the teams traded goals until Kailey G scored in the final minute – her second goal of the match - to give Fusion a 3-2 win. Ella A also scored for Fusion following a tough loss to Elk Grove, Fusion took on Turlock. After spotting Turlock a 0-2 lead, Fusion stormed back with 4 consecutive goals to win 4-2. Fusion closed the tournament by playing NorthBay FC to a 1-1 draw. Savannah H scored Fusion’s goal on a free kick. The tournament featured a beautiful instance of coaching collaboration, as Fusion coaches Aulani, Lauren and Mary combined to guide the team through the four matches.
On March 13, Pleasanton Military Families hosted their Spring Pack Out to support our deployed men and women serving overseas. The community was invited to help pack hundreds of care boxes with food, clothing and comfort items for our militar…
