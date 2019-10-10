Fusion's 2009 (U11) Boys Select Bronze are Ballistic United SC Fall Harvest tournament champions. The tournament took place during the September 28 weekend at Ken Mercer Sports Park in Pleasanton. The team opened tournament play by shutting out Woodland SC 7-0, then defeated Manteca Rangers 3-1 and Ballistic United 3-1 to advance to the finals to take on Ajax East Bay. Fusion downed Ajax 6-2, capping a stellar tournament performance that featured 19 goals scored, and only 4 against. Garin H led Fusion with 4 goals and Braden R starred for the defense.
Fusion’s 2006 (U14) Boys Select Bronze are Santa Cruz Classic champions. After splitting its first two matches – defeating Alpine Strikers FC 4-2 and losing to Sierra United 0-2 – Fusion shut out Elk Grove 2-0, then beat Sierra United 2-1 in the finals. “The team’s effort, passing, and ability to adjust won the championship,” said Coach Adrian Valverde."I’m extremely proud of the boys and happy for the parents.”
Fusion’s 2005 (U15) Boys Gold opened State Cup play with a 5-2 road win over Association Football Club Academy (AFC). Despite having no subs available, Fusion played a strong game from start to finish. The boys were especially effective in moving the ball into the final third and keeping AFC on their heels. Louden and Mateo each scored two goals and Gonzalo scored once. GK Ben contributed some great saves.
On Sept. 21, Fusion's 2004 (U16) Girls Select Bronze traveled to the shore to face Santa Cruz City YSC in a match that was played 10 v 10 due to a shortage of Santa Cruz players. Fusion raced to a 3-0 halftime lead on two goals by Alyssa and one by Katie L, with Sam assisting on Alyssa’s second score. In the second half, Julianna set up Tati for Fusion's final goal and the match ended 4-0. Defenders Sam, Reese, Katie F and Kassidy, along with midfielders Isabella, Stephanie Julianna, London and Grace, supported GK Avery in keeping a clean sheet.