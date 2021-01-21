Student athletes, parents and coaches petitioned for a return to youth sports at rallies throughout the Tri-Valley last Friday.
The local rallies were part of a larger statewide movement called “Let Them Play CA,” which maintains that youth sports programs are integral for juvenile well-being and can be reinstated immediately without heightened risk of spreading COVID-19.
In Livermore, advocates for the movement stood on all four corners of the First Street and South Livermore Avenue intersection holding homemade posters with the motto “Let Them Play.”
Jaxson Mosby, a senior at Livermore High School and a member of the school’s varsity football and volleyball teams, attended the Livermore rally.
“I'm here to fight for the right to play sports and to show that we can play sports safely just like all the other states have been,” Mosby said.
Currently, student athletes in California are only allowed to partake in conditioning and practice with their teams.
Competition between two teams isn’t allowed until Jan. 25 at the earliest, according to California Department of Public Health guidelines. However, even at that point, only outdoor low-contact sports would be able to compete due to Alameda County’s position in the purple or ‘widespread tier’ of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Supporters in Pleasanton lined the sidewalk of Santa Rita Road in front of Amador Valley High School. Those in the crowd wore school colors and held signs, prompting passersby to honk in support.
Michelle Heverly, team manager for the Amador football team, held a homemade poster at the Pleasanton rally and stood with her three sons who all play football at Amador.
“I hope to let Governor Newsom know that the parents really want their kids out here and that he needs to relax the rules,” said Heverly. “There are plenty of safety precautions we can take, and the boys can be out here and play safely.”
Parents cited negative physical and mental impacts on their children as one of the main reasons for calling on a return to sports.
Heverly said she’s seen the increased isolation result in adolescent depression and weight gain. She contributes these issues to a lack of social interaction the kids would normally have through sports.
“I think just physically and mentally, it's a lot harder to get through each day without sports to keep us going,” said Mosby.
Further, canceled sports seasons may affect high school seniors as they plan their futures after graduation.
“All the kids who couldn't play their senior season didn’t have coaches look at them and didn’t have their senior season highlights to be able to send out to colleges, so it impacted not just scholarships, but college admissions,” said Heverly.
A return to competition would follow a tier-based approach, which allows for certain sports to return once specific public health metrics are met, according to Dublin High School Athletic Director Tim Sbranti.
Low-contact outdoor sports teams in the East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) already have plans to begin official practices next month. However, teams still aren’t able to compete against each other until the Bay Area stay-at-home order is lifted.
“The data has shown from all of the camps we have conducted since the summer that there has not been transmission of COVID tied to athletics,” said Sbranti. “I remain optimistic that we can conduct interscholastic athletics safely.”
Rally organizers encouraged participants to wear masks throughout their demonstrations and made it clear that this was neither a partisan issue nor was it aimed at local schools or school boards. Rather, their efforts were aimed at county and state legislators to show their will for an expedient return to youth sports competition.
“We've just worked so hard these last few years,” Mosby said, “and most of us won't be able to play sports after high school, so we just really hope that we can get this one last chance.”