Alli DeGuzman, who trains at the Elite Taekwondo Academy in Livermore, finished third in the under-17 Junior Freestyle Division at the first online Summer of Poomsae tournament sanctioned by USA Taekwondo.
She also finished 15th out of 70 in the Junior Recognized Division.
Poomsae is a form of taekwondo that involves basic actions and movements against an imaginary opponent. It stresses breathing, body control and both offensive and defensive techniques.
The Summer of Poomsae was a judged competition with exercises presented live on YouTube. The results will be used to determine national rankings and spots on the USA Taeqwondo national team.
DeGuzman, who also trains with Team-M Taekwondo in San Jose, was one of only two competitors to place high in the both female Junior Division events.