Carter Bailey earned championships in freestyle and folkstyle tournaments representing Livermore Elite Wrestling Club (LEWC) at the prestigious Western States Regional in Farmington, Utah, July 30 and Aug. 1.
LEWC wrestlers had solid showings and gained invaluable experience at the event that showcased competitors from 11 western states and a large group from Maryland.
Bailey also placed third in Greco Roman, and Timothy Cowan of LEWC earned a folkstyle championship. Also competing well for LEWC were Tallon Chambers, Kekoa Yuva and Jackson Morgan. The divisions included were boys 8-and-Under, 10-U, 12-U, 14-U and high school; and girls 9-U, 12-U, 14-U and women high school.
For safety purposes, all participants at the Legacy Events Center were required to fill out a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) event health screening form, among other precautions. There was also a limited number of spectators allowed and masks were required in the arena.
LEWC has established itself as a force in developing elite high school competitors.
Last year, the club had three California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section individual champions - Bailey, Julian Victoria and Cowan - along with three NCS second-place finishers - Dylan Pilger, Morgan, and Ian Richardson. LEWC also had several NCS placers - Jalen Bets, Chambers, Jaden Namayan, Josiah Hurd, Naeem Salemi, Rylan Matheson and Xavier Williams.
Bailey went on to place fifth in the CIF State Championships at 120 pounds.
LEWC, formerly Tri Valley Elite (TVE) wrestling club, was started by coach Rich Bailey about nine years ago and recently earned a team state championship (middle school) in freestyle. LEWC focuses primarily on Granada High wrestlers but draws from throughout the Tri-Valley area. Rich Bailey and his staff also coach at Granada.