USA Wrestling recently held their first-ever National Recruiting Showcase this year, in Coralville, Iowa.
This event was designed to have college coaches from all over the country come see the top wrestlers in the country compete against each other. All state champions are automatically qualified for the event. For those that are not state champions, there were several qualifying tournaments held around the country, with the top five places qualifying for the National Showcase.
LEWC had a handful of kids travel out to Logan, Utah, to compete in the qualifier held there. Carter Bailey went 4-0 at the tournament, capturing first place, and more importantly, qualifying for the National Showcase. LEWC's Jalen Bets also qualified this weekend, placing 3rd in the girl’s division.
Additionally, LEWC’s Timothy Cowan will soon be traveling out to a National Showcase qualifier in Indiana, and Jackson Morgan tied for seventh place and has also qualified for the showcase.