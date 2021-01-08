Kekoa Ogawa, representing the Livermore Elite Wrestling Club, captured two tournament titles last weekend at the “Who's Bad? National Classic” in Bullhead, Arizona, and fell just one win short of placing in a third.
Ogawa, an eighth grader at Junction Avenue School, won three matches by pins on Friday to take the title in the 13-and-under 116-pound division.
On Saturday, he wrestled in two 15U tournaments.
He won four matches to win a 15U division limited to high school freshmen and younger and went 2-2 in a 15U division that included sophomores.