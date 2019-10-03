After a disappointing loss to San Juan SC 05 last weekend, Rage bounced back with a dominant performance on September 28, against Placer United 05 NPL with a score of 6-0. Emma Fuller (2), Cameron Amaral (2), Karlee Lywandowsky and Sally Binder all contributed with goals. Once again, the Rage defense held it down with another impressive shutout. After the game, coach Phillippe Blin said, “It’s the attitude of the players, not their skills, that is the biggest factor in the determining whether you win or lose. It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get back up.” Rage is back in action this past weekend against Davis Legacy 05 ECNL and West Coast Wild Katz 05 NPL.