Pleasanton Rage 05 ECNL took on Palo Alto 05/06 NPL on Oct. 12 in the NPL game of the week. With Rage still trailing MVLA in the point standings, points were up for grabs with the NPL College Showcase only a month away. Emma Fuller started the game with a perfect finish from a cross from Lauren Grgurina. Palo Alto quickly knotted the game from a corner, ending the first half 1-1. Rage settled in the second half with another goal by Emma Fuller with an assist by Lauren Kenny. Then Siena Queirolo sealed the game with a cross from Emma Fuller. The Rage 05 ECNL girls are back in action this Saturday facing Santa Rosa 05 ECNL at 11 a.m. at A Place to Play fields in Santa Rosa.