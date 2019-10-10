Pleasanton Rage 05 came away with the win on Saturday with a score of 2-1 against Davis Legacy 05 ECNL. Rage scored both goals from corner kicks from Maddie Flasck with brilliant headers from Cameron Amaral and Lauren Kenny. Rage moved to 3rd place in the conference, moving Davis to 4th. With two of the starting back line defenders on IR, Rage gutted a 1-1 tie in Sunday’s NPL game against West Coast Wildkatz. Always a tough opponent, Wildkatz used their size and speed to test the Rage defense. Rage scored its lone goal with a dribble and finish by Lauren Kenny. The win now puts Rage 05 in 2nd place in the National Premiere League. The Rage 05 girls take on Palo Alto SC 06G Oct. 12 at Patelco fields in Pleasanton in NPL action.