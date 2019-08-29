The 2019 Western Zone Age Group Championships were held in Gresham, Ore., August 7-10. Approximately 697 swimmers (14 & under) representing 17 all-star teams across the Western United States (AK, CA, CO, HI, ID, MT, NM, NV, OR, UT, WA, and WY) came to Hood Community College Aquatics Center.
Pacific Swimming selected 71 top swimmers to represent its 16,000 swimmers from 120 swim clubs. Among these top athletes were five Pleasanton Seahawks swimmers: Ethan N. Wang (14 years old), Faith Carroll (14 years old), Natalie Mak (11 years old), Oryan Liu (10 years old) and Christopher Wang (10 years old). Overall, Pacific Swimming finished in 2nd place for the Team High Point Award. Ethan N. Wang had a rigorous event program with 6 individual events and 4 relays. He led all Seahawks swimmers with an incredible four individual golds – 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, and 400m individual medley. He also finished 3rd in the 200m freestyle and 6th in the 100m freestyle. Ethan helped his relay teams place 1st in the 200m medley relay, 1st in the 400m medley relay, 2nd in the 200m freestyle relay and 3rd in the 400m freestyle relay. Oryan Liu had a solid first trip to Western Zones with five individual top 16 finishes – 7th in the 50m butterfly, 9th in the 50m breaststroke, 10th in the 100m breaststroke, 11th in the 100m backstroke, 13th in the 200m individual medley. He also contributed to two 2nd place finishes in the 200m medley and 200m freestyle relays. Natalie Mak used her strengths in the butterfly and backstroke to finish with three top 16 finishes – 6th in the 200m backstroke, 10th in the 400m individual medley, and 13th in the 200m butterfly. Freestyle ace Faith Carroll powered her way to three top 16 finishes – 13th in the 800m freestyle, 16th in the 1500m freestyle, and 11th in the 400m freestyle relay.