The Pleasanton Seahawks swim team had many swimmers qualify for and compete at the 2019 Pacific Swimming Far Western Long Course Championships on July 25-28, 2019. The four-day trials and finals meet with multiple relays was held at Campolindo High School in Moraga. The Seahawks received second place out of 71 teams, with 704 points. Representing the Pleasanton Seahawks: Francesca Rong Lin, (9) with 9 new best times; Madison Wainwright (10); Oryan Liu (10) 1BT; Kealan Tupper (10) 3BT; Christopher Wang (10) 3BT; Lawrence Wong (10); Ziyue Yang (10) 2BT; Brooke Bennett (11) 7BT; Lillyana Caples (11) 2BT; Sydney Goldstein (12) 3BT; Emmy Loftus (12) 2BT; Natalie Mak (11) 8BT; Maria Zhang (12) 1BT; Ashwin Anugraham (12) 1BT; Benjamin Ohrr (12); Jeremy Ting (11) 3BT; Songrui Wu (11); Faith Carroll (14) 5BT; Aria Harris (14) 1BT; Breuklynn Harris (14) 4BT; Francesca Hawkins (14) 4BT; Kaitlin Lee (13) 5BT; Cynthia Li (13) 1BT; Florence Rui Lin (14) 6BT; Emma Wang (13) 1BT; Chloe Xu (13) 1BT; Devyn Caples (13) 4BT; Yassin Dwidar (13) 6BT; Jason Jiang (14); Hayden Tupper (14) 9BT; Ethan Wang (14) 11BT; Samuel Wang (13) 1BT; Andrew Xiao (14) 1BT; Lauren Jhong (15) 2 BT; Olivia Kim (15) 8BT; Sydney Lu (15) 9BT; Emily Tsai (15); Crystal Wang (15) 4BT; Gwyneth Wong (16); Jai Channon (15) 1BT; Joey Huang (15); Raymond Li (16) 2BT; Alex Ren (16) 12BT; Nicholas Tung (16) 3BT; Andrew Wang (16) 4BT; Elisabeth Balicanta (17); Caroline Eckel (18) 1BT; Daniella Hawkins (18) 2BT; Miranda Heckman (18); Mackenzie Lee (17); Claire Suen (17) 1BT; Mattias Blanco (18) 2BT; Taito daCosta (18) 2BT; Calvin David (18) 4BT; Do Hyun Eun (17) 3BT; Lleyton Plattel (17); and Tyler Lu (19) 2BT. Congratulations to the Pleasanton Seahawks on a great championship meet.