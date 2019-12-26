The Pleasanton Seahawks (PLS) competed at the 2019 Toyota US Open Swimming Championships held at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia on December 4-7. Most of the top swimmers in the USA, including Olympians, competed in this championship meet. Sydney Lu, Allen Dempster, and Lleyton Plattel represented PLS, providing exciting races and improving their overall performances at this early-season meet.
Sydney raced in three events: 200m IM with 2:20.80 (0.89s time improvement), 100m Fly with 1:01.33 (0.11s time improvement), and 200m Fly with 2:22.32. Allen raced in two events: 100m Backstroke with 57.44 for a 4th Place in the D-Final, and 200m Backstroke with 2:08.91. Lleyton raced in four events: 200m Free with 1:51.02 (3.41s time improvement) for the 2nd Place in the D-Final, 400m Free with 3:54.92 (1.57s time improvement), 800 Free with 8:06.64 (0.64s time improvement) for a 21st Place overall, and 1500m Free with 15.44.39 for a 23rd Place overall.