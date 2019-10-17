The St. Michael CYO cross country team began their season with a great performance at the Sept. 20 meet at Crown Beach in Alameda. Against all of the teams from the Oakland Diocese, St. Michael was led by the 1-2 finish of Alek Schade and Adrian Gomez to a first place team finish. Seth Warren (11th) scored, while Danny Enrique (14th), Callan Mak (22nd), Shane Patterson (36th), Zachary Munk, Max Munk, David Wu, Nathanael Resong, and Gus LaFortune also ran well. The grade 6-8 girls also took top honors paced by Jana Barron (2nd), Evelyn Ruckmann-Barnes (4th), Kerrigan Sauder (9th), Mian Lnenicka (12th), and Nora Blair (18th). The grade 3-5 boys were fourth, led by Noah Lloyd (6th), Dylan Walker (17th), and Aaron Aguilera. The team has four meets remaining, culminating in the Diocese Championship on Oct. 18. For more information on St. Michael cross country and track, visit www.smisctrack.org
The St. Michael CYO cross country team had their second meet of the season Sept. 27 on a hilly course at Oak Hill Park in Danville. The grade 6-8 girls were first led by Jana Barron (1st), Evelyn Ruckmann-Barnes (5th), Kerrigan Sauder (6th), and Mean Lnenicka (7th). Also running well were Nora Blair, Lauren Waters, Emily Hetherington, Susie Beamon, Veronica Sterneckert. The grades 6-8 boys were also first behind a 1-2 finish by Alek Schade and Adrian Gomez with Holden Hoffman (8th) also scoring. The grades 3-5 boys took third behind Gabriel Heule (1st), Noah Lloyd (10th), and Dylan Walker (16th). Peighton Hanson (11th) was the top runner for the grades 3-5 girls, and Levi Walker (9th) was top for the grades K-2 boys. Sophia Enrique (5th) and Samantha Itts (8th) were the top runners for the grades K-2 girls. The team has three meets remaining culminating in the Diocese Championship on Oct. 18. For more information on St. Michael cross country and track, see the website at www.smisctrack.