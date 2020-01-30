The first annual State Dual Meet Championships were held in Clovis, CA this past weekend, 1/25-26. The tournament format was broken down into 4 divisions. Division-1 was comprised of the top teams in the state, most notably Buchanan HS (#3 in the Nation) who dominated the event. Granada HS was placed in the Division-4 bracket, based on strength of team, and was the #3 seeded team in that division. GHS dominated Corning HS in the first round, setting the stage for a match-up with the #2 seed: Los Gatos HS. In a hard-fought dual meet, the Matadors were able to pull off the victory, winning 38-34! With that win GHS moved into the Finals to face North HS of Bakersfield. Granada wrestlers competed well in the finals, amassing 8 pins during that contest! The final score was: GHS 52 / NHS 28. And with that win Granada captured the first ever Division-4 State Dual Meet Championship! Granada HS has had an amazing season so far, considering the fact that they are competing in one of their toughest schedules ever. Locally, Granada has been dominant in EBAL dual meet competition this year, posting 50+ points in all three of their dual meet victories. GHS takes-on Livermore HS this coming Wednesday in our final regular season dual meet. GHS is aiming to capture their second straight EBAL Dual Meet title this year. GHS currently has 4 wrestlers ranked in State: Carter Bailey #6, Jackson Morgan #38, Rylan Matheson #32 & Ian Richardson #27. GHS has 7 ranked wrestlers in NCS: Jayden Namayan #9 (113), Carter Bailey #1 (120), Jackson Morgan #2 (138), Rylan Matheson #3 (152), Edward Vilchis #6 (170), Ian Richardson #1 (182),Robert Porter #10 (285). Go Matadors.