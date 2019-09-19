The Matadors faced off against the Foothill Falcons from Pleasanton. The first quarter started with a bang as Daniel Waxman (30) sacked the Falcons QB (4) and created a fumble, recovered by GHS Logan Tucker (74). Later in the first, Stephen Geyer (6) recovered a fumble and ran it back 30 yards for a TD. XP no good. The Mats' defense continued to shine as Eric Hall (5) intercepted a pass on the Falcons' 40 yard line. The run game began to take shape as the offensive line - Tanner Parker (58), Marc Fontanilla (77), Kaleo Gomes (56), Andrew Hoffman (75), and Logan Tucker (74) - allowed the Mats' Leif Jensen (22) to hit pay dirt on a 3 yard TD run. XP pass from Brandon Shah (1) to #5 was good. The Mats' defense - led by Kobe Jerusalem's (33) sack, Mathieu Rocheleau's (26) batted pass and great tackles by #74, #22, #28, and #33 - helped stop the Falcons before the half. The game tightened up in the second half as the Falcons scored midway through the third quarter. Granada responded with the ground and pound, led by #22, #6, and #5. Alex Clouser (34) also had a 21 yard catch down to Falcons 4. B. Shah ran it in for 1 yard TD. XP missed. Falcons responded with another TD. After the Mats turned over on downs, Falcons marched down the field and scored a TD as time ran out. The XP pass was good, and the Falcons flew away with the win, 21-20.
The Lincoln Highway Military Convoy featuring historical automobiles passed through Livermore on Sept. 14, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first U.S. Army motor transport convoy that traveled the newly-constructed Lincoln Highway in …
TRI-VALLEY DINING
- By Laura Ness
Range Life began as an escape plan for two city-fleeing foodies, Lauren Heanes-Longwell and …
Latest News
- Valley Link to Ease Commutes
- Dublin High Wellness Center Opens to Bolster Students’ Emotional Health
- Tesla Park Preservation Approved
- Tri-Valley Takes on ‘Islamophobia’
- Resolution Bans Vaping from Pleasanton Schools and Events
- City Releases Ballot Initiative Arguments
- Computer Virus Causes City Communication Breakdown
- More Than $160,000 Raised to Help Feed the Hungry