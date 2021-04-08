The Livermore Girls’ Softball Association (LGSA) marked Opening Day 2021 on March 27. Even though they couldn’t have a parade, organizers appreciated seeing all those faces on the fields. LGSA offers girls of all skill levels, from kindergarten through high school, the chance to learn and play the sport of softball. (Photo - Livermore Girls’ Softball Association)
