The Pleasanton Rage 05 ECNL started the 2019-2020 soccer season this past weekend, on Saturday, August 17, against Blues FC and Santa Rosa 05 ECNL. Much like the previous season, Rage’s defense was the key to victory in both of the NPL matches with scores of 1-0. Rage scored off a beautiful set piece with a finish from Macy Lehrer against a feisty Blues team. This game was followed by Sunday's matchup against an always game opponent in Santa Rosa. The game was finally busted open with a fantastic cross by Emma Fuller and a finish by Cameron Amaral. With an NPL record of 2-0, Rage is at the top of the bracket. Rage starts its ECNL season next week against Mustang 05 ECNL at 11 a.m. at Mustang fields in Danville. On Sunday, Rage is back to NPL action against California Odyssey at 1 p.m. at Patelco fields in Pleasanton.