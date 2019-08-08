Congratulations to the Triton Water Polo Club for their fantastic finish to the club’s inaugural summer season. The Tritons U18 Boys team won the Bronze Division championship on July 23 at the Junior Olympics in Orange County. With players from both Amador Valley and Foothill High Schools, the Tri-Valley Tritons beat Carlsbad 9-7 in the championship game, and finished the tournament with an overall 8-2 record. The Tritons’ weekend started off with two losses on Saturday, one of which ended in a shootout. Then the team went on to win eight consecutive games on their way to the championship, playing against opponents from Nevada, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Texas, and California. The Junior Olympics celebrated its 50th year, and is the largest youth water polo event in the country, with over 500 teams earning their spots through a highly-competitive qualifying tournament in June.
Registration for the Triton Water Polo Club winter season will open on September 14th for boys U12, U14, U16, and U18 age groups. Information about the Triton Water Polo Club can be found on www.tritonwaterpolo.com.